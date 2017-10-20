T.I Ahmadiya SHS Closed Down

Related Stories T.I Ahmadiya Senior High School at Fomena in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region has been closed down by school authorities.



This follows a fire outbreak that razed down two girls dormitories of the school.



Students were however forced to sleep in their computer laboratory and libraries as fire razed down the dormitories on Wednesday, 18th October, 2017.



Items such as chop boxes, trunks, text books, exercise books and other items were destroyed by the fire.



"We have asked students to stay for the mean time so that we put things in order and provide adequate infrastructure to accommodate them when they return," authorities noted.



The fire service is yet to present a report to the authorities of the school as to what caused the previous fire disaster which happened about two weeks ago.



However, no casualty was recorded.



School authorities are appealing to Philanthropist, Government, Individuals and Organizations to come to their aid.