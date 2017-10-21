University Of Ghana Admits 2,016 For Distance Education

Related Stories The University of Ghana (UG) has admitted a total of 2,016 students for the 2017/2018 academic year to pursue various degree and diploma programmes under its Distance Education programme held at its Regional Learning Centres across the country.



Professor Kwame Offei, Pro-Vice-Chancellor in-charge of Academic and Students’ Affairs of UG announced the figures in Tamale on Saturday during the matriculation of UG’s distance learning students from the northern sector comprising Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.



The matriculation ceremony was held simultaneously in Tamale, Kumasi and Accra for the northern, middle and southern sectors in that order for all students on the UG’s Distance Education programme



Professor Offei said the University had also re-introduced admissions for mature candidates seeking to pursue undergraduate programmes through the Distance Education mode adding a large number of the matriculating class included mature students.



He said “The mature applicants underwent an access course and examinations and successful applicants were offered admissions to read various programmes.”



He said the University was working to upgrade its Regional Learning Centres into campuses to ensure that students enjoyed the same services and facilities that were available to students on the main campus.



He said “towards this, some Regional Learning Centres have been rehabilitated and refurbished” adding the University had adopted an e-Learning platform to mount its Distance Education programme, which had significantly enhanced teaching and learning.



Professor Offei said the University was currently undertaking a review of the Distance Education programme to ensure enhanced delivery of the programme.



He said the University was also working on introducing a number of high demand programmes at the master’s level to be offered through the distance learning mode at the Regional Learning Centres.