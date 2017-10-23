Chefs Advice Gender Ministry

Library image Related Stories Central regional branch of the Chefs Association of Ghana is not enthused by the current system where the gender ministry employs caterers for the School Feeding programme without checking their qualification or background.



“We are calling on the Ministry of Gender to take a second look at all School Feeding Program caterers whether they deserve to cook for school children, because the type of meals they cook for the children are unhealthy,” Mr Paul K.A. Hodasi, who is the Executive Chef, made the call at this year’s International Chefs Day which fell on October 20, 2017.



The event held at Cape Coast OLA Presbyterian Basic School was on the theme: “Making Cooking and Eating Healthy.”



He said the Association was concerned about the fact that some of the caterers do not take into consideration, the nutritional value in what they prepare for the school children.



“The question Chefs Association of Ghana is asking the Ministry of Gender is what qualifies them to become caterers to cook for the children at school?”



He thus charged government to set up supervision team to monitor the ingredients used by the caterers.



Better still, he suggested that government partners the association to enhance the skills of caterers engaged in the programme periodically.



Central Regional Chefs Association President, Mr. King Solomon, said the Association’s target for this year was to make cooking and eating healthy food fun for kids and educate them on food nutrition.



“Our local dishes are very healthy than foreign dishes but we don’t project well,” he said, condemning the increasing love for foreign food in restaurants.



The Chefs Association taught the school pupils how to use vegetables to cook at the event.



They also urged government to change school feeding caterers due to the unhealthy food being served pupils