APGSS Names Dormitory After Mrs Yvonne Nduom

Yvonne Nduom Related Stories Archbishop Porter Girls High School (APGSS) in Takoradi in the Western Region has named its newly constructed ultra-modern dormitory block after Mrs Yvonne Nduom, wife of business mogul, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom.



Christened: “Yvonne Sterlin Nduom Dormitory,” the dormitory block which was an initiative of Mrs. Nduom, was built by GN Foundation, a non-profit organisation of Groupe Nduom (GN), a multi-national conglomerate.



Mrs. Nduom, who herself is an old student of the school, was excited when she inaugurated the dormitory block on Sunday, October 22, 2017.



According to her, the project was part of the Foundation’s educational infrastructure support to society.



The new dormitory, which accommodates over 200 students, has a two-bedroom flat as an accommodation for house mistresses.



Presenting the keys of the dormitory to the Headmistress of the School, Mrs. Mary Brako, Mrs Nduom said her passion for girl-child education motivated her to build the dormitory.



“Education is very dear to my husband and l, so we have set up an education fund which we are using to provide infrastructural support as well as scholarships for intelligent and needy students to ensure that no child is left out in education in this country,” she said.



Mrs Nduom, who was full of praise for her Alma mater, recounted the positive role it played in her life while growing up as a student.



“It is for this reason that I find it important to contribute to the ever growing success story of the school,” she said.



She added: “Greater part of my character was molded here, my very best friends were met here over 50 years ago, we were given not only academic knowledge but invaluable life skills which went a long way to make me a lady of substance now… So my heart is full of joy standing on this ground to donate this edifice to my Alma mater.”



She admonished the students to make good use of the facility to enhance their academic performance.



Archbishop Porter Girls High School is one of the best schools in the Western Region. Currently, the school is ranked ninth on the list of best schools in Ghana.



The school now has four dormitories including the newly inaugurated one to help ease pressure on the existing facilities.



Speaking on behalf of the entire staff of the school and the student body, the Headmistress, Mrs. Mary Ama Brako, thanked Groupe Nduom for the kind gesture.



She used the opportunity to call on other corporate institutions to do same to help improve the quality of education in the country.



The Vicar General of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan area, Reverend Francis Abuah-Quansah, on his part, consecrated the building for use.



