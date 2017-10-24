UEW Offers Scholarship To Female Science Students

library image Related Stories The University of Education Winneba (UEW), Kumasi Campus (College of Technology), in partnership with Vodafone, has instituted a scholarship scheme for women studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics at the university.



The scheme is to encourage more women in the university to study what had become a male-dominated area and to bridge the gap between the males and females in that area.



The acting Vice Chancellor of UEW, Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, announced this at this year’s matriculation of the College of Technology in Kumasi, as well as the College of Agriculture at Mampong to admit fresh students to pursue various academic courses.



Out of the 2,218 undergraduate students who were matriculated, only 982 were females and at the post-graduate level, out of the 111 students admitted, only 19 were females.



The focus on women in the sciences and mathematics is only one of other scholarships managed by the Gender Mainstreaming Directorate of the university which could be accessed. They include the Pent Scholarship for brilliant students.



Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni said the university continued to offer financial support to needy students through various schemes such as the Vice Chancellor’s Scholarship Fund for needy brilliant students.



In line with this, the university has for the first time, admitted 140 students (both males and females) to pursue BSc. Mathematics Education at the College of Technology, while it continues to introduce more innovative and market-driven programmes to meet and address the variety of human resource requirements of the country.



Exchange programmes



The vice chancellor announced that a number of the university’s academic staff were studying in various parts of the world for their PhD programmes through international collaboration with other universities.



Last month, 10 students from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China were in UEW for a two-week internship programme as part of the partnership between the two universities.



He said five faculty members who completed their PhD programmes had returned to augment the faculties and to enrich and strengthen the training of students.



College of Agric



At the College of Agriculture Education, Mampong Campus, out of the 1,524 applications received, 1,261 were admitted.



At the close of registration, however, 1,025 had registered, representing an increase of 102 students over last year's enrolment of 923. Out of the number, 14 were admitted to the postgraduate programme.



The vice chancellor urged students to strive for excellence and take inspiration from those who had gone ahead not only in attaining higher laurels in education but also those who were " balanced, dignified and lived respectable lives".