GES Releases Postings For Newly Trained Teachers

LIBRARY IMAGE Related Stories The Ghana Education Service has released the postings for newly trained teachers.



The Postings take effect from the 2017/18 Ghana Education Service Academic Calendar for basic schools.



All newly trained teachers posted to specific regions should visit the regional education officers with their SSNIT biometric cards, birth certificate and bank details to get further assistance to their various districts and schools; whereas those posted to specific districts are expected to visit the district offices to verify their schools.



All Newly Posted Teachers are expected to be at post latest by December 1, 2017.



Visit www.gespostings.net to check your posting status Source: Daily Graphic