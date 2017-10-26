GES Posts 10,348 New Teachers Nationwide

library image Related Stories The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed 10,348 newly qualified teachers to visit its website to check their duty stations.



Three thousand six hundred and sixty-three of the teachers, representing 26.1 per cent, could not pass their final examination and therefore, have to rewrite.



The newly trained teachers are the products of the 46 public colleges of education and six privately owned colleges of education



Reporting date



The newly trained teachers are to report to their new stations by December 1, 2017, after completing the requisite documentation, to avoid the recurrence of the payment of salary arrears.



At a news conference in Accra on Wednesday, the Ag Director-General of the GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa said the newly posted teachers could visit www.gespostings.net to know the districts they had been posted to.



He said the teachers would be required to provide certain bio-data such as date of birth, bank account number, among others, to ensure the speedy processing of their documents.



Sponsored and non-sponsored



Prof. Opoku-Amankwa explained that 6,249 of the number, representing 60.4 per cent of the newly trained teachers, were sponsored by their respective districts and would, therefore, be posted back to those districts.



The remaining 4,099, representing 39.6 per cent, who were not sponsored were to report to their respective regional offices of the GES for posting.



Regional postings



Giving a breakdown of the posting, Prof. Opoku-Amankwa said 1,443 of the trainees, representing the highest number, had been posted to the Ashanti Region, followed by the Eastern Region which had 1,425 trainees, while the Upper East and Northern regions received 1,242 and 1,169 respectively.



The Volta, Brong Ahafo, Upper West and Western regions followed in that sequence with 1,092, 992, 972 and 961 newly trained teachers, while the Central and Greater Accra regions received the least of the trainees with 861 and 191 respectively.



He appealed to relatives of the newly posted teachers to allow them to “serve Mother Ghana, at where their services are needed” and not to pressure leadership to effect changes in their postings.



Arrears



The Director-General gave on assurance that there would not be the issue of the service having to tackle salary arrears of the newly posted teachers, as had always been the case.



He, therefore, urged the newly posted teachers to go through the process of filling and submission of documents as early as practicable, to ensure they are paid on time.