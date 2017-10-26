Old Teachers’ Quarters Converted To Classrooms

Related Stories Management of the Yinduri Primary and Junior High Schools in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region have converted a decrepit teacher’s quarters to serve as classroom for its preschool pupils.



The conversion of the quarters comes in the wake of unavailability of classrooms for the toddlers who initially were taking lessons under trees. Besides, the quarters for a long time had not been in use because of its deplorable state.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Franklin Boart Naab, the Headteacher of the school, said the lack of classrooms for the kindergarten pupils initially affected enrolment even though the numbers were steadily increasing.



He said several meetings by the Parent-Teachers Association (PTA) and the community meant to raise funds to put up classrooms for the kindergarten to address the situation failed, because the community members could not honour their obligations towards the construction of classrooms.



Mr Naab said enrolment to admit the kindergarten pupils was slow because the school was not on the government’s Schools Feeding Programme and parents found it unattractive and patronized other schools that served meals.



He said kindergarten education was the beginning of a child’s educational life and it is important to have recreational facilities, including special learning aids to facilitate teaching and learning.



Mr Naab called on government, the Ghana Education Service, the Talensi District Assembly, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and well meaning Ghanaians to come to the aid of the School.