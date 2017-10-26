GES Has Not Treated Me Well, I'm Hurt – Former La Presec Head

Related Stories The former headmaster of La PRESEC Senior High School, Mr Samuel Salamat, has described as unfair the treatment meted out to him by the Ghana Education Service (GES).



Mr Salamat was transferred to the Curriculum Research of Development Division (CRDD) at the Headquarters of the Ghana Education Service (G.E.S) in Accra from La PRESEC last week after reports that he requested parents of first year students to contribute towards the purchase of desks.



In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM on Thursday, Mr Salamat said the decision by the GES to have him transferred without giving him a fair hearing was painful.



“It is unfortunate that despite the relationship I have with the Ministry of Education, they could not invite me to find my side of the story. I feel very very hurt,” he said.



“I have done a lot of work for the Ministry of Education, and I have not taken a pesewa…. Anyway, I will take it like that… I believe that somebody over there is using the official medium to settle a score with me and the person knows himself or herself. The person can go on because I am very surprised about the turn of events,” he suggested.



