DPSI Grabs 32 Medals In Accra Swim Series

Related Stories DELHI PUBLIC School International (DPSI) Ghana, may be widely known for promoting academic excellence across West Africa but the school is equally good at winning medals in a swimming series.



Thanks to the recent excellent performance of its students who participated in the second edition of the Streamline Aquatics Limited (SAL) Swim Series held at the Tesano Sports Club, Accra, in which they won a total of 32 medals.



The 32 medals helped DPSI Ghana to place second, behind the Roman Ridge School.



About ten schools across the Greater Accra Region participated in the annual swimming series and the 19-member squad of DPSI Ghana guided by the school's Games Teacher, Osman Kpakpo Adotey Saka, did their school an honour with their brilliant performance.



It was, in fact, DPSI Ghana’s first appearance in the series which started in 2016 and with this achievement, authorities of the school are optimistic DPSI will overtake Roman Ridge in the 2018 edition of the SAL swim series.



Speaking about the series, Principal of DPSI Ghana, David Raj explained that the school had made conscious efforts in recent years in promoting sporting activities among its students.



He said DPSI Ghana has ensured continuously that its students were not only engaged in academic activities but also extracurricular works such as swimming, dancing, soccer, among others.



According to him, "the school is trying to work on what can be done best for our students."



He further pointed out that training was being undertaken for students in all sporting activities to ensure that the school also excels in the coming year, saying "what we have achieved so far is just a tip of the iceberg."











"As a principal, I feel proud and honoured when my children do well in a competition away from the school where they get to compete with other schools," he said while expressing his joy about his students’ performance.



He said "any initiative taken by us, we always make sure that we work hard for it and finally want it to be evaluated. So this is one form of evaluation which we do, that is by sending the children because I strongly believe you can never actually estimate how much they have grown if you keep them at your school and keep having a competition inside."



Asked what contributed to DPSI's success in the series, the Games Teacher who guided his side to secure the second spot, attributed the achievements of his team to the support and motivation from the school authorities, especially its Director and Principal, Mukesh Thakwani and Mr Raj, respectively. Source: Peacefmonline.com