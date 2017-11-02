Universities Urged To Establish Linkages With Institutions

library image Related Stories The Vice Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Professor Harrison Dapaah, has called on universities to establish linkages with institutions to generate and share knowledge to solve the developmental challenges of the country.



He said in this century, knowledge generation was not confined to only universities but included industry and other institutions, and gave an assurance that UENR would establish linkages with institutions and collaborate with other bodies in search of solutions to the country’s developmental problems.



Prof. Dapaah was speaking at the sixth matriculation ceremony of the university which was established by Act 830 in 2011 to train critical minds needed for the energy and natural resources sectors of the economy.



Statistics



So far, the first and second batches of students of the university have passed out with some of them working in the energy,natural resources and other sectors of the economy.



For the 2017/2018 academic year, the university admitted a total of 1,887 students, bringing the total student population to 4,887.







Out of the 1,887 students admitted this academic year, 495, representing 32 per cent are females while the remaining 1,037, representing 68 per cent are males.



A total of 129 applicants were admitted to the university’s Master of Philosophy and Doctoral programmes at its Graduate School.



Linkages



Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dapaah said the university would continue to engage and partner institutions and other stakeholders to provide platforms for students and



staff to exchange ideas and generate knowledge for the mutual benefit



of industry, the university and the country.



“The programmes you have enrolled in are unique and designed to ensure that when you graduate from university, you will be able to compete globally”, he said.



Prof. Dapaah explained that apart from areas of specialisation, students in the university were exposed to series of courses in French to make them proficient in the language







and provide them with a competitive urge over their counterparts in other universities.



Challenges



Prof. Dapaah said the university was poised to provide access to university education to as many qualified applicants as possible, but it was constrained due to inadequate



academic and residential facilities for staff and students.







He stated that, sadly, a number of the university’s projects had come to a standstill.



They include a two-storey lecture block, four-storey 12 room lecture block, the South Wing of a 1,600-capacity hostel facility and the construction of permanent facilities at



Dormaa Ahenkro to house students of UENR’s School of Agriculture and Technology.



Prof. Dapaah appealed to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to put the EUNR on its priority list as directed by the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,



during his recent visit to the university.



The vice chancellor advised the newly admitted students to make maximum use of facilities placed at their disposal.