GNAT Warns GES Against Wrongful Transfers

Related Stories The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), has expressed unhappiness about the manner in which the Ghana Education Service (GES) was transferring teachers without their transfer grants.



The Association said it continued to receive complaints from teachers that they were being compelled to fill a “weaver of T and T” form to go on transfer, while they had not made any request to be transferred.



The situation GNAT viewed as a blatant violation of the collective agreement and the regulations governing transfers, adding that “transfers must be done with all humility and fairness”.



Consequently, GNAT has sounded a word of caution to the GES to desist from such practices because it could amount to huge judgment debt.



Mr William Abedi Boadu, Central Regional Secretary of GNAT, who expressed these sentiments in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, advised that in the expected transfers, GES should ensure that funds were secured to pay the legitimate entitlements of the affected teachers to bring about a smooth exercise.



He said while the employer had the right to deploy employees to where their services were most needed, employees’ right to claim their legitimate entitlements should not be stifled.



“Ambiguous statements like ‘T and T’ to be borne by the teacher and re-imbused as and when funds are available as stated in most of the transfer letters are not acceptable. The rights thing must be done. Directors must respect the regulations governing transfers,” he said.



Mr Boadu said GNAT had received summon letters from lawyers of affected teachers, stating that the transfers of their clients were not done in good faith, describing the trend as "worrying".



He said the concerns raised by GNAT followed previous failure by the GES to pay teachers legitimate entitlements.



He advised teachers to take advantage of the system opportunities to empower themselves to be able to fight for their rights.