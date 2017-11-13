Govt Pays BECE Fees

Related Stories All Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in public schools will be registered for free by government for the 2018 examinations.



“Government will absorb the registration fees of candidates in the public Junior High Schools (JHS),” a statement by West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) said.



The statement, authored by W Addy Lamptey for WAEC Head of National Office, mentioned GH¢75 as the fee for every BECE candidate.



Government’s motive of absorbing the GH¢75 was not disclosed, but it’s clearly to reduce the burden on parents and guardians.



“The registration of candidates for the BECE for school candidates in 2018 is scheduled to take place from November 13th to December 15, 2017”, it said.



The statement was copied to the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of education across the country.



The Council urged the districts to furnish it with a list of private and public JHS in their districts to enable them validate inputs by the schools.



Parents Jubilate



In a related development, scores of parents and guardians in Kumasi have hailed government’s new policy.



Baba Mohammed, a resident of Moshie Zongo in Kumasi, said, “Indeed President Nana Akufo-Addo wants to promote education in the country.



“We never expected this amazing offer from the government, May Allah bless Nana Akufo-Addo and his government for having our welfare at heart”.



Maame Akosua Akyia of Ash Town showered praises on the NPP administration and wished the government more successes in the coming years.



She stated that “no political party comes near the NPP in terms of better governance, and Nana Addo has shown it in a few months.”



Kofi Addae, a resident of Tafo Nhyiaeso, on his part, stated that the NPP government was rapidly justifying why Ghanaians voted for them massively in 2016.



“If Nana Akufo-Addo and his team of competent ministers sustain their goods works, they would easily win 2020 polls,” he added.