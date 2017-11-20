Teachers Threaten To Redraw Services December

library image Related Stories Members of the Coalition of Newly Recruited Graduate Teachers have threatened to withdraw their services by the end of December 2017.



According to the graduate teachers, the action has become necessary because the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service and the Controller and Accountants Generals’ Department has denied them their six months’ salary arrears for which they have legitimately worked.



“There is no justifiable reason behind the non-payment of our salary arrears as a financial clearance was granted by the Ministry of Finance five clear months prior to our recruitment and by the financial clearance, the Ministry of Finance had allocated funds for the payment of our salaries,” the group said in a statement.



The teachers say they have been paid one month salary out of six months and their petition to the Minister of Education to intervene has fallen on deaf ears after several promises to address their concern.



The teachers have therefore called on all stakeholders of education to respond to their plight by paying them their salary arrears latest by the end of December, 2017 failure of which “will compel us to withdraw our services.”



