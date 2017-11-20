Free SHS 'Seriously' Affects Payment Of Fees By Continuing Students - CHASS

Related Stories The free senior high school (SHS) policy has seriously affected the payment of fees by continuing students, with most of them refusing to pay their fees because, according to them, they too were Ghanaians who must enjoy free SHS.



This was made known by the President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Mrs Cecilia Kwakye Cofie.



“The challenge is also that a Ghana Education Service (GES) policy forbids the sacking of students from school for non-payment of school fees. So we are in a fix,” she said when she addressed the 68th Speech and Prize-giving Day of the Winneba SHS in Winneba last Saturday.



She also called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, release subsidies which have been in arrears for three terms to senior high schools (SHSs).



She said SHSs risked being closed down prematurely if the absorbed fees by the government did not reach the schools “immediately”.



