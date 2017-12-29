Central Regional Minister Bemoans Low Admission Of Indigenes Into Top SHS In The Region.

Related Stories Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has bemoaned the low level admission rate of indigenes in the region into top senior high schools.



The Minister expressed his worry at a press soiree held at the Central Regional coordinating council to elaborate achievements on achievements in the region and programs targeted for the coming year.



However, the minster touched on Security ,Sanitation ,Education among others in the region .



For education, he cited the poor standards of education from the lower level as one of the major causes of low admission into this top schools must be dealt with urgently .



Being the citadel of Ghanaian Education, Central Region has the fifth highest number of senior high schools in the country with a total of ninety six public senior high schools the region can boast of.



