We Shall Solve Problems Associated With Free SHS As Well As KGs And JHSs - Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo in his second edition of his media encounter said that his government shall work systematically to solve not only problems of the Senior High Schools but from Kindergartens to the Junior High Schools in the country.



According to him, the Free Senior High School policy is now a reality as the first batch of students enrolled under the scheme has finished one term and gone back to school after the Christmas break.



Speaking to the media at the Flagstaff House, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo mentioned in his open address that he has every reason to cheer the Free SHS policy if its implementation has encouraged media and other commentators to find the many problems that bedevil the country’s schools.



“Free SHS is now a reality. The first batch of students to be enrolled under the scheme has finished one term and gone back to school after the Christmas break.



“If it is taken the introduction of Free SHS to encourage media and other commentators to find the many problems that bedevil our schools, I simply take it as one more reason to cheer the Free SHS”, he said.



President Akufo-Addo however assured that his government will work systematically to solve the problems with all the educational structures in the country; stressing that emphasis will be placed on technical, agricultural and vocational training and skills training in general.



“We shall work systematically to solve the problems, not just of the SHS but from the Kindergartens to the JHS as well. We should put greater emphasis on technical, agricultural and vocational training and skills training in general”.



“We have no choice but to educate and train our workforce to match the needs of the modern economy of the 21st century. This is only possible if we prioritize and accelerate the development and application of science and technology and innovation. And also develop the capacity to design and manufacture machines, parts and tools for ourselves”.



President Akufo-Addo again indicated that Ministry of Education and Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation are working together to step up the development and application of the appropriate technologies to solve the variety of problems that confront the nation at this stage of its development.



“This is to be supported with the national strategy to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics stand of education throughout our educational system and stimulate interest of our people and students especially girls in science, technology and innovation”, he emphasized.