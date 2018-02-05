Pupils Study On Floor...

library image Related Stories Over one hundred and fifty (150) pupils at Salifu-Krom Primary School in the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Volta Region are forced to lie on their bellies to write in their classrooms daily, Today can report.



The worrying development, Today was reliably informed, is due to the lack of furniture.



Our visit to the school on Monday, January 29, 2018 revealed that from Kindergarten (KG) to Class Three, the lack of desks and chairs was affecting teaching and learning.



Speaking in an interview with Today, Head teacher of the school, Mr. Yahaya Richard, described the situation as “very appalling,” adding that “the situation was affecting school attendance and performance of the school.”



According to him, the situation has become so terrible that the pupils sometime refuse to come to school because of the deplorable state of the classrooms they sit in to learn and study.



“l want to state that the total number of furniture we have from KG to Class Three is less than 20, and so the KGs are compelled to sit on the floor while others have limited desks.



“In fact, the situation here is so frustrating. We don’t also have textbooks and teaching aids,” he lamented.



The school, which was built in 1957, according to him, also “lacks many educational facilities such as a staff common room and masters’ bungalows.”



To this end, he called on the government, the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly and benevolent organisations to come to the aid of the school.



Madam Tenge Grace, who is the KG teacher, appealed to the government to support them with teaching aids.