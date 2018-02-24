Tullow Ashesi Scholarship Scheme To Support Students

Related Stories The leading independent oil and gas exploration and production group Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL) has set up the Tullow-Ashesi Engineering Scholarship Scheme to support (10) needy but brilliant students to study engineering in Ashesi University College.



The Scheme has provided a four-year funded scholarship to 10 students which covers tuition, housing, meals, health insurance and other subsistence cost.



In an interview with the social performance and Public Affairs Manager of Tullow Ghana Limited, Kwasi Amponsah Boateng stated, that the scholarship scheme is part of a wider support to drive Tullow Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) initiative outlined in its socio-economic investment strategy covering the period 2016-2020.



The Director of Admission and Financial Aid, Ashesi University Madam Araba Botchway, added that the university is privilege to have a partnership with Tullow Ghana Limited which allow them to reach out to needy but brilliant student and in effect, Tullow has pumped an amount of 7,800 Dollars to each of these students over a period of four years.