North Hills International School Holds Maiden Sports Day Celebration

Related Stories A showcase of sporting activities by North Hills International School has taken place at the Lizzy Sports complex as part of the school’s maiden annual sport day celebration.



Four teams (Red, Yellow, Green, and Blue) participated in over eleven different games including tug-of-war, rugby, swimming, athletics, soccer, sack race, table tennis, dance and rap competition to the admiration of their colleagues, teachers, and parents.



Team Green, at the end of the entire games, emerged the overall winning team – winning seven games out of the 15 games participated. Second position was occupied by Team Red – winning six games out the 15 games. Team Yellow and Team Blue placed third and fourth respectively.Ms. Emma Colemann, Head teacher of North Hills International School, said “the school is really excited to be able to offer this range of activities to celebrate the annual sports day. I’d like to thank all the students, parents, and teachers who have so enthusiastically joined in to support it.”



According to her, the sports day was aimed at developing a sense of friendliness among the children and developing their team spirit. “It helps children develop mental and physical toughness,” said Ms. Colemann.



North Hills International School is a new ultra-modern school situated at North Legon in Accra. The school prides itself on offering supportive learning environment and quality teaching.



Checkout photos from the games:





