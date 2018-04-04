Non-Performing SHS Heads To Lose Positions

Related Stories Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education, has indicated that heads of second cycle institutions in the country will be made to sign performance contracts at the beginning of every academic year, starting from September 2018.



According to him, heads of second cycle institutions who repeatedly fail to effectively discharge their duties to improve the academic performance of the students, among others, are likely to lose their positions.



He made the disclosure at a meeting held at the Council for Technical Vocational Education (COTVET) on Tuesday with heads of Senior High Schools (SHS), whose grades in the recent West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) fell below 30 percent.



He opined that the introduction of the performance contracts would ensure effective management of schools by the heads.



“Government is doing its best to provide the needed resources and infrastructure to enhance education in the 21st Century,” he stated.



Statistics available indicate that there are about 900 SHSs in the country with 673 being public institutions.



Heads of SHS institutions must be on top of their job, know exactly what measures to put in place within their respective schools, he added.



He also indicated that retired or transferred heads, who purchased items on credit without following the Service procurement process, would be recalled to settle their indebtedness.



The Minister, who paid glowing tribute to Parent Teacher Associations (PTA) for mobilizing resources to improve infrastructure in schools, also urged heads of schools to stop the practice of adding PTA levies to the bills of students.



“The PTAs, like any charity or Old School Association, should find ways to raise funds for their projects,” he added.



Touching on motivation of teachers, the Minister said government would introduce an insurance policy and affordable housing projects, among other initiatives.



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Minister of Education in-charge of general education, indicated that GES is introducing professional development training for all heads and prospective teachers.



“I am happy that the heads who attended today’s meeting have identified their areas of weakness and will return to their respective institutions as result-oriented managers,” he added.