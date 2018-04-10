MoneyGram Foundation Promotes Literacy In Ghana

Related Stories MoneyGram, a global provider of innovative money transfer services, distributed books, notebooks and school supplies to pupils at Osu Home Primary & JHS School in Accra.



The event is a part of MoneyGram Foundation’s commitment to improve lives of children worldwide by providing equal access to early education.



“As studies show educational skills can improve overtime when interventions start at an early age. I’m happy to be here today with my colleagues from MoneyGram to distribute school supplies and talk about the importance of reading. Through our donation and engagement, we hope to inspire the change that will improve educational opportunities for children across Africa,” said Patrick Appiah, MoneyGram’s West Africa Regional Head.



The book and school supplies donation is just one of many educational efforts funded by the MoneyGram Foundation in the region. In 2013, the Foundation awarded $60,000 grant to support the establishment of an e-reader program in four community schools in Ghana. 400 e-readers were distributed to encourage literacy at school and at home.



Since 2013, the Foundation has awarded over $600,000 in grants towards building infrastructure, supporting technology, and promoting literacy in Africa.