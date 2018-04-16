DPSI Holds 3rd Graduation Ceremony

Related Stories Tema-based Delhi Public School International (DPSI) has held its third graduation.



The short but colourful graduation ceremony which saw stage drama and music performances from students was only for learners at the pre-primary and primary levels.



A total of 75 pupils passed out from primary to middle school level during the ceremony held on Thursday at the school's campus.



An additional 28 pupils graduated from pre-primary to primary.



It was a moment of joy for parents, guardians and teachers as the graduands were called on stage to pick their certificates which were presented by the Director of DPSI, Mukesh Thakwani.



The principal of DPSI, David Raj speaking to the press on the sidelines of the ceremony, expressed optimism that students of DPSI shall grow to form a strong alumni association to be made up of entrepreneurs, aristocrats, diplomats, among others.



He said they shall raise the "flag of DPSI high" in the years to come.



According to him, before they depart from DPSI, they would have been equipped to the extent that they would be very useful to their societies and the world at large.



Meanwhile, Mr Thakwani encouraged parents to support their wards in extra-curricular activities.



He reiterated that students of DPSI were not only excelling in their academic activities but in extra-curricular works too, which he said was highly commendable.