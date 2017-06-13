Health Ministry Accepts Blame For TTH Power Struggle Crises

Related Stories The health Ministry has accepted responsibility for the ongoing power struggle at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) that has led to tensions among staff following the appointment of a successor to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Prosper Akanbon without the necessary communication.



Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry, Robert Cudjo admits a letter should have been sent to Dr Prosper Akanbon reassigning him before a successor is appointed blaming the situation to miscommunication on their part



He however stated that Dr. David Zaawumya Akolbila is a substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tamale Teaching Hospital after being appointed in a letter dated May 16, 2017



“What has resulted to this is miscommunication. But of Dr. David Zaawumya Akolbila is the rightful appointee by the president. A letter will be sent to Dr Akanbon latest by close of the week reassigning him. Full details will be in the letter”, he revealed



“The normal practice would have been for the outgoing CEO to receive his letter first before the incoming one but that was not done. I am assuring you that the issue would be resolved as soon as possible”, he added.



Meanwhile, staff of the facility as well as some supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), have been on a collision course as to whether to accept the new CEO or otherwise.



Some staff of the premier hospital believe the appointment of Dr Kolbila is not in their interest.



But in response, he said the facility has suffered from poor management for far too long and requires more experienced hands to redirect its course.