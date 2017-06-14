Korle-Bu Records 300 Burn Cases In 2017 - 35% Are From Gas Explosions

Related Stories Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, Director at the Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, says burn cases reported to the facility has increased from 250 to 300 cases within a year, attributing the cause to the lack of adherence to health and safety practices by the mass Ghanaian population.



He indicated that there has been a lot of pressure on the facility because most Ghanaians have become irresponsible and do not take health and safety practices very serious both at homes and industries.



According to Dr Ampomah, 85 percent of the cases reported at the centre are the result of negligence on the part of the patients.



Speaking to The Finder on the sidelines of a donation made to the centre, he disclosed that 35% of the cases are from gas explosion and the adherence to the safety measures by potential patients could minimise the situation.



Dr Ampomah, however, advised that gas cylinders be moved out of the kitchen and only be lit in the open, adding that matches or lighter must be lit before turning of gas cylinders. He also advised on the frequent change of valves to prevent leakages.



He noted that 51% of all burnt cases at the centre are children which result from gas explosion and advised that children should be barricaded from the kitchen.



Dr Ampomah called on the media to help intensify the campaign on burns prevention to the benefit of society.



Receiving the items, he thanked Toyota Ghana for being very helpful to the centre and patients over the years, adding that most burn patients are the less-privileged who cannot afford the treatment costs.



He commended the company for being very consistent with their gesture which has spanned over 10 years.



The Managing Director of Toyota Ghana, Takuya Kajiura, presenting the items, made up of six set of air conditioners and three plasma televisions worth GH₵30,000, announced they items were to be used to refurbish one of the wings of the wards adopted by the automobile company, which has been named ‘Toyota Wing’.



He said “at Toyota, we are of the view that adequate and well-resourced health facility ensures an efficient health service delivery and that is why we have established and maintained a good relationship with the hospital.



“We believe that if patients are comfortable and relaxed, it will quicken their recovery and we are hopeful that the gesture will go a long way to better the lives of the people”.

He urged the centre to take good care of the items to serve the purpose for which it was purchased.





