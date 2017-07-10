Jobless Private Nurses To Picket At Health Ministry

Related Stories The Coalition of Unemployed Private Nurses has served notice it will picket the Ministry of Health if its members are not financially cleared and posted by 17 July, 2017 to begin work.



The private nurses will be addressing the press today, Monday 10 July, about what they describe as unfair, inhumane, unjust, and discriminatory treatment meted out to their members by government on postings.



They have questioned why qualified nurses from private accredited health institutions have been denied employment for years and said they will picket since that gets results.



Speaking to Class News, the director of the coalition, Richmond Asomaning, said: “The problem here is that the Ministry of Health is failing to employ us or post us. We were supposed to be part of the last postings on Thursday but when the list came none of the private nurses was part. And when we went back to them, they said the same story again that ours will be the next clearance that will come.



“But we have been hearing that news over and over again and we don’t want to sit down for them to keep telling us those stories again. That is why we are organising a press conference to give them five working days after the press conference on 10 July and on 17 July if we don’t hear anything from them then we march to the Ministry of Health in our numbers. We are about 5000. We see the march as the traditional way of getting posted. If you don’t go there, you don’t get results, so we are also going to follow suit.”