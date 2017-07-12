Health Minister Intervention Results In Call-Off Of Pantang Strike

Kwaku Agyemang Manu Related Stories Staff of Pantang Psychiatric Hospital have called of their strike following a crunch meeting with the Minister of Health.



Kwaku Agyemang Manu was at the hospital on Wednesday to hear the workers’ grievances as regards the encroachment of lands in front of the medical facility.



Together with Medical Director Dr Frank Baning and Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority Dr Akwasi Osei, Mr Agyemang Manu assured the workers of government’s commitment to deal with the issue.



He assured them of further engagements with the ministries of Lands and Natural Resources and Local Government and Rural Development to put the matter to rest.



TV3’s Esi Benewaa Nyame reports from the hospital that the workers are satisfied with the intervention. Leader of the workers Elvis Akuamoah told TV3’s health correspondent that their expectation has been met since that is what they hoped for.



The workers had begun with a sit-down strike on Monday to register their anger at the burgeoning of permanent structures in front of the hospital.



The second industrial action was activated on Wednesday after workers hit the streets from Pantang to Adenta-Barrier – and back. They had threatened further protests if government had not intervened.



