BCI Organizes Seminar For MMDCEs, Nurses In Ashanti Region

Related Stories A one-day sensitization seminar on breast oncology for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Ashanti region has ended in the capital, Kumasi.



In attendance was Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, the Deputy regional minister, Elizabeth Agyemang and the MMDCEs in the region.

The seminar, which was under the auspices of Breast Care International, comes ahead of the formal launch of the basic oncology program for 120 nurses to be trained in clinically examining and promptly referring women with suspicious lesions to treatment centers.



Two nurses each would be drawn from each of the Districts in the two pilot regions of Ashanti and Eastern who would be trained and returned to their respective communities in a scheme designed for the localities to own and internalize the project.



A communique issued and signed at the end of the seminar by the President of Breast Care International, Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, said “it was about time communities owned a domesticated program, tailored to rapidly facilitate the early detection and referral of suspected cases in a bid to reduce breast cancer mortality cases.”



Dr. Wiafe explained the program feeds into the Health module of the NYEP, promising graded expansion and eventual National coverage in a determined effort to decrease the higher mortality rate from breast cancer and reduce the incidence of advanced stage diseases in deprived communities.



Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Elizabeth Agyemang, who chaired the program at the regional coordinating council lauded the novelty and promised the administration would support any venture designed to harness the human capital of Ghanaians. BCi ambassador, Ace Actress Akosua Agyapong, was there to entertain the participants.



MMDCEs present were charged to ensure the success of the program as they partner BCI to reduce the incidence of breast cancer in Ghana.