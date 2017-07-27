ACTIVA International Insurance Donates Life-Saving Equipments To Korle Bu Children Unit

Related Stories The Managing Director of Activa International Insurance Company, Mr. Solomon Lartey has led a team of top officials from Group Activa Foundation, a CSR organ of Activa International Insurance, to present Phototherapy equipments to the Children Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Monday, 24th July, 2017.



The Group Activa Foundation delegation included: Mr. Thiery Kouandju, Secretary to the Foundation, Ambassador Flitz Poku, member, Raoul Kontehou, member, Roger Melingui, member, Mr. Sadrack Fotso, member, Mr. Benjamin Yamoah, COO of Activa International Insurance, Ghana and Mrs. Genevieve Tachie, Group Chief Finance Officer of Activa International Insurance Company Limited.



In a short address prior to the presentation, Mr. Solomon Lartey explained that the Foundation selected Ghana among stiff competition from about 5 other countries for the gesture, and luckily, Ghana won the bid to receive the generous life-saving equipments.



Making the presentation, the Vice-Chairman of ACTIVA International Insurance Company Limited, Mr. Steve Kyerematen said: “Culminating from the interaction between Activa and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the CSR arm of Group Activa settled on Ghana for the purchase of this $25,000 (Twenty-Five Thousand Dollars) Phototherapy equipments to help save lives of the new born babies.



The items were received by Prof. Bamenla Goka, Head of Child Health Department in the presence of Mrs. Mercy Efua Otoo, Chief Nursing Officer, Mrs. Victoria Aku Quaye, Director of Nursing Services and other officials of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



Prof. Goka stressed that the Phototherapy equipments would help avoid terrible jaundice that new born babies go through and sometimes lose their lives.



“The unit is currently using fluorescent tubes, which is not effective in removing the jaundice of the newly born babies. This modern Phototherapy equipments with a Light Meter, clears jaundice faster and last longer. It is really a life saver. We thank Group Activa Foundation for the gesture and wish to call on other corporate bodies to emulate the shining example of Activa”, Prof. Goka added.