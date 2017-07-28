Malaria Prevalence Drops

Related Stories Ghana has recorded a drop in Malaria prevalence from 28 per cent in 2011 to 21 per cent in 2016.



This was revealed in a survey conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service in its Malaria Indicator Survey.



The survey was done to evaluate the various policies and measures adopted in the country to combat Malaria cases and its related deaths.



Programme Coordinator of the Ghana Malaria Indicator Survey, Peter Takyi Peprah told Class News in an interview that though there is a decrease in the prevalence rate, there is still room for improvement.



“The prevalence among children between six to 59 months is 21 per cent and I will say it’s a decrease because in 2014 we recorded 27 per cent and now it’s 21 per cent. The first time we did Malaria prevalence survey was 2011 using the Multiple Indicator Survey and that time, it was 28 per cent. So, if you look at the trend, you could see that it is dropping but there is more room for improvement,” he stated.