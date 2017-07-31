Abensuo CEO Picks Eye Care Award

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oheneba Kasempa Enterprise, producers of Abensuo, Mr. Alex Tenkorang has been adjudged the eye care philanthropist of the year 2017 for his enormous contribution issues of health and eye care in particular.



The maiden award was presented to him by Kog Kriationz Network, an Accra based Non-Governmental Organization whose aim is to eliminate avoidable blindness in Ghana at a ceremony at Sefwi Wiaso in the Western region.



With the few eye care professionals taking care of the eye needs of the over 28 million Ghanaians, Kog Kriationz Network is happy to celebrate the good works of some few professionals, Partners and Donors of eye care delivery in Ghana annually of which Mr Alex Tenkorang is a major stakeholder hence the need to recognize his immense contribution towards saving the sight of a great number vulnerable people in society.



Presenting the award, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kog Kriationz Network, Mr. Eric Owusu Gyimah commended the CEO of Oheneba Kasempa Enterprise for the passion he has for the less privileged especially with issues regarding sight.



He lamented that even though this happens to be the maiden Ghana eye care awards, his NGO will continue to recognize and honor Eye Care Professionals, Partners and Donors annually.



Mr. Alex Tenkorang expressed his gratitude to Kog Kriationz Network for the recognition and pledged his fullest support for their project to ensure that avoidable blindness is eliminated.



Meanwhile, Awards in various categories were given to some individuals and organization that have helped in diverse ways especially with regards to eye health delivery.



These include Dr. James Addy, the head of Eye Care unit of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Seth Wanye, the Northern Regional ophthalmologist of the Ghana Health Service, Mrs Bernice Amoah Danso, an ophthalmic nurse of the Nyinahin Government Hospital, Eye Foundation of America, the Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie and Sefwi Manhene, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II.