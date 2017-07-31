Sefwi Wiawso To Get State Of The Art Eye Centre

Related Stories The Friends Eye Centre in collaboration with the Kog Kriationz network is to establish a state of the art Eye Centre at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western Region.



The centre is to ease the burden of the people as well as save them traveling time and cost to Kumasi or Takoradi for examination of their eyes.



This was announced by the Northern regional ophthalmologist of the Ghana Health Service, Doctor Seth Wanye during a ceremony at Sefwi Wiawso to commence eye screening exercise and surgeries for more than twenty thousand people in six districts within the Sefwi traditional Area in the Western Region.



Doctor Wanye observed that the facility, when established will serve thousands of people within the catchment area including the neighbouring La Cote D’Ivoire and will equally save them time and money traveling far for eye related cases.



Doctor Wanye who is a major contributor to the success of Kog Kriationz Network, an Accra-based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) which is seeking to eliminate avoidable blindness was amazed at the warm reception from the chiefs and people of Sefwi Wiawso after taking an Eye care ophthalmologist award of the year 2017 from the NGO as he pledged to join hands with the Kog Kriationz Network to put up the centre for the people with state of the art facilities.





The Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso, Katakyie Kwesi Bumagama II welcomed the idea for the centre and expressed his preparedness to release parcels of land for the project.



He stated that his area of jurisdiction is very vast comprising of six political district and so a facility of that sort will be a great relief to him and his people and therefore asked the team not to hesitate to call on him any time they are ready to start the project.