Four Communities Receive Mechanised Boreholes

Related Stories Plan International Ghana through the IWASH project has handed over four mechanized boreholes to four communities in the Afadjato South district of the Volta region. The communities are Liati Agbonyra, Liati Dafornu, Laiti Soba and Liati Teikrom.



These communities have benefited from a mix of hardware construction, hygiene education, sanitation promotion and advocacy components to improve health in order to reduce water sanitation and hygiene related diseases. To ensure sustainability, Water and Sanitation management committees and Natural Leaders committees have been formed to manage the boreholes as well as facilitate continual education in safe WASH practices.



In a short ceremony held in each of the communities over the course of two days (27th and 28th July 2017), Country Director of Plan International Ghana, Madam Fadimata Alainchar urged communities to take good care of the boreholes and to ensure that there is transparency in its management.



She said, “We appreciate this partnership and commitment. We charge the communities to commit to keep the girls healthy, send them to school and for them to complete good quality education. The committee selected must ensure transparency and accountability.”



The Afadjato South District Assembly representatives joined Plan International Ghana in all the four communities to hand-over the facilities to the communities. In Liati Soba, the District Chief Executive of Afadzato South, Hon. Wisdom Seman Seneadza joined Plan International Ghana for the ceremony.



He said, “I commit myself and the Assembly to collaborate with Plan International Ghana and we will move with you and we encourage you to move with us.” He further called for the community to maintain the mechanized borehole to serve future generations.



The communities were very delighted and hailed Plan International Ghana efforts in their communities. The women and girls were particularly thrilled as they will now be able to access water quickly as traditionally, the responsibility of provision of household water rests on the woman.



According to 65 year old Olivia Akabua, a natural leader of one of the communities, the women and girls used to go to the river side which is about half a mile, to fetch water. This water she said is unhygienic and unsafe for drinking.



“I am happy that we have water very close in our community. We will be able to go to school early, feeling refreshed and the water is safe too,” echoed Victoria, 10 years



The provision of the mechanized boreholes will curb cholera and other diseases in the communities and this will go a long way to ensure that all children especially girls reach their fullest potential.