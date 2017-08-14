Children’s Hospital Calls For Help

Rev. Father Campbell Related Stories Dr Isaac Abban, the Medical Director of the Princess Marie Louise Hospital in Accra, says the medical facility is facing a challenge with patients load due to the lack of prescribers.



He said the facility was the only place taking care of children, hence the need for more prescribers to enhance treatment and reduce the long queues.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency Dr Abban says the Hospital as a public institution operates on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and for some time the fund has been in arrears.



This he said was affecting the Hospital’s ability to purchase medical products and the running of the facility.



Dr Abban said the Hospital was also operating in an impoverished community and this was making it difficult for people to afford their medical bills.



He said almost 70 per cent of patients used the NHIS thus affecting cash flow to the Hospital and undermining the medical process.



Dr Abban noted that the Hospital’s Management Board, headed by Reverend Father Campbell, was creating a lot of advocacy, which had attracted so many philanthropists to support its services.



As part of the advocacy, a World Bank Group, led by Mr Henry Kerali, the Country Director, last Friday donated some items to the Hospital.



Dr Abban pleaded with other public-spirited individuals and organisations to come to the aid of the Hospital and called on the Government to reimburse the NHIS as frequently as possible to enhance work.



Mr Kerali said it was the Bank’s responsibility to boost the prosperity of the community, hosting the Hospital, which had existed for more than 90 years, serving the poor.



Some of the items donated included a fire fly machine to treat jaundice in children, incubators, Led television and DVD player, used toys and clothes as well as a pediatric-infant spo2 sensor with wraps to check oxygen levels, items worth GHC 40,000.



Maame Yaa Nyarko, Head of Clinical Services, expressed gratitude to the Bank for the donation, saying the items would facilitate the care of children.