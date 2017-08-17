37 Military Hospital Closes Some Units For 4-Day Fumigation, Starting Today

37 Military Hospital Related Stories The 37 Military Hospital will today,begin a four day fumigation at the Medical Emergency Unit of the facility.



As a result, the some units will be shut down to enable a smooth conduct of the exercise.



A statement signed by the Deputy Director for Public Relations at the hospital, Commander M.A Larbi however, indicates the hospital will be opened for normal operations and OPD services from next week Monday, August 21.



The statement urged the public to co-operate with the hospital authorities during the period. Source: gbcghana.com