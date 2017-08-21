Asafo-Agyei Hospital Provides Free Health Screening, Launches Foundation

Related Stories Over thousands of residents in Kumasi have benefited from a two-day free health screening exercise by the Asafo-Agyei hospital located in Daaban, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



Beneficiaries were screened for various diseases with special emphasis on Hemorrhoids popularly known as Piles.



The Asafo-Agyei hospital is noted for the Non-Surgical treatment of Piles upon its introduction 26 years ago. People from different parts of the world have contacted the hospital for treatment as the facility boasts of the lowest recurrent rate of the piles disease with about 7% now compared to the 20% in other parts of the world as research have shown.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Asafo-Agyei hospital, Prof. Bishop Dr. Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong addressing participants and the media during the opening ceremony emphasized the need for the public to do regular medical check up to expose certain hidden diseases for prompt remedy.



“This has always been behind the reason we engage in regular health screening exercises. We are also particularly focusing on screening people for piles because our observation is that most Ghanaians attribute every disease to piles which is not the way to go.



Piles affect only the anal area and even more important to note is that other diseases can also develop in the anus as such the need to screen the person to know the exact disease” he said and urged the public to come early for proper diagnoses of diseases to prevent it from becoming severe.



Prof. Bishop Dr. Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong seized the occasion to announce soon to be launched ‘Asafo-Agyei foundation’ being set up to assist in providing better and regular healthcare for people.



The foundation which will be launched next month on the 7th September at the hospital’s premises “will not only cater for the poor but people who lack knowledge on certain key diseases especially piles which is common among people” he said and echoed the foundation’s dedication to saving lives by providing support in the form of patients services, early detection, treatment and education



