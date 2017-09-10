'Fake Drugs Pose Serious Health Risks' - PTAG

Related Stories Mr Prince Boateng, the President of the Pharmacy Technologists Association of Ghana (PTAG), has expressed concern about the public health risks that substandard drugs were posing to Ghanaians.



He said such drugs were prolonging duration of stay of diseases and gradually eroding public confidence in the country’s healthcare delivery system.



Mr Boateng expressed the worry at the Seventh Annual General Meeting of the Association in Ho on the theme: “Elimination of Substandard Medicine from the Ghanaian Market: The Contribution of the Pharmacy Technologist.”



He said it was time people were stopped from selling medicines arranged on trays, in baskets and containers because they were mostly repackaged expired products with unclear labelling and without expiry dates.



Madam Delese Mimi Darko, the Chief Executive Officer of Food and Drugs Authority, commended PTAG for efforts at fighting against the sale of medicines that did not meet FDA standards.



She said measures were being put in place to reduce the production and sale of substandard medicines worldwide.