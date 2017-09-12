KATH Suspends Emergency Surgery Services

Library Image Related Stories The Directorate of Surgery at the Konfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti region has suspended new emergency admissions from all admission portals effective today 12th September 2017.



The department at an emergency meeting today 12th September, however resolved to continue quality inpatient care for the over 250 patients currently on admission.



According to an INTEROFFICE MEMO, intercepted by Kasapafmonline.com the action has become necessary because of the acute shortage of doctors in the directorate.



The memo said considering the directorate’s current staff strength, further admission will endanger the lives of patients and impede the provision of quality care.



The Directorate of Surgery noted that the problem has persisted for nearly a decade with no appropriate measures taken to fix it.



“We would like to put on record that this problem was anticipated by all residents in the hospital and managemnt was notified in writing 2 weeks ago. Unfortunately, management is yet to communicate a response. This problem has been recurring for the past 7 years and we hope an appropriate action is taken to solve this issue permanently.”