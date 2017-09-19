 
Local News :

Home   >   News   >   Health   >   201709   >   Common Tips On Food Poising Treatment..





Common Tips On Food Poising Treatment..
 
<< Prev  |  Next >>
 
19-Sep-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
Library Image
 
 
Related Stories
 
Control nausea and vomiting

Avoid solid foods until vomiting -then eat light, bland foods, such as saltine crackers, bananas, rice, or bread, sipping liquids may help avoid vomiting. Don’t eat fried, greasy, spicy, or sweet foods and don’t take anti-nausea or anti-diarrheamedication without asking your doctor.

Prevent dehydration

Drink clear fluids, starting with small sips and gradually drinking more. If vomiting and diarrhea last more than 24 hours, drink an oral rehydration solution.

When to call a doctor

Call a doctor immediately if symptoms last more than 3 days and includes; severe belly pain, fever, bloody diarrhea or dark stools and vomiting that is prolonged or bloody.
 
 
 
Source: Daily Heritage
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 