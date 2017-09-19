Common Tips On Food Poising Treatment..

Library Image Related Stories Control nausea and vomiting



Avoid solid foods until vomiting -then eat light, bland foods, such as saltine crackers, bananas, rice, or bread, sipping liquids may help avoid vomiting. Don’t eat fried, greasy, spicy, or sweet foods and don’t take anti-nausea or anti-diarrheamedication without asking your doctor.



Prevent dehydration



Drink clear fluids, starting with small sips and gradually drinking more. If vomiting and diarrhea last more than 24 hours, drink an oral rehydration solution.



When to call a doctor



Call a doctor immediately if symptoms last more than 3 days and includes; severe belly pain, fever, bloody diarrhea or dark stools and vomiting that is prolonged or bloody. Source: Daily Heritage