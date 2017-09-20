Women’s Hospital At Mankessim Suspends Free Fistula Surgeries

Related Stories The Fistula Unit of the Mercy Women’s Catholic Hospital at Mankessim in the Central Region has put all surgeries on hold due to lack of funds.



Twenty-five surgeries have been put on hold until the hospital receives support.



Each surgery costs about GH¢2,500.



The acting Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Joseph Berko, said the hospital did all its fistula correction surgeries free of charge.



Dr Berko disclosed this in an interview after the Christ Awareness Church in Mankessim had, as part of its 25th anniversary, inaugurated a pavilion for the hospital to serve as a waiting area.



He said the hospital also fed the patients and their relatives who accompanied them as caregivers and also provided accommodation for the caregivers.

What is fistula



Obstetric fistula is a medical condition in which a hole develops between the rectum and the vagina, the ureter and the vagina or the bladder and the vagina after difficulty in childbirth.



It can result in incontinence of urine or faeces.



The condition occurs mostly in women in low-income countries who give birth without access to medical help.



Catholic Church’s benevolence



Dr Berko said the cost of caring for the patients had been sponsored by the Catholic Church and individuals.



“But now there are no funds. We need corporate institutions and non-governmental institutions to help,” he said, adding that the situation was dire because the women who usually suffered fistula were from vulnerable backgrounds.



Support pledged



Rev. Paul Danso Antwi of the Christ Awareness Church said the church was grateful to have worked in the area for 25 years and was happy to support the hospital, saying it would continue the support.



He said the church would continue to preach Christ, His resurrection and His coming back with strength in the end time.



Queen



The Queen of Mankessim, Nana Aman Amissah, called on benevolent organisations to support the hospital.



A member of the hospital’s management board, Rev. Father Arhin Odoom, expressed appreciation to the church for the support and called for more support from benevolent organisations.