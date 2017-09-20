Signs And Symptoms Of Chronic Constipation

Related Stories Passing fewer than three stools a week.



Having lumpy or hard stools.



Straining to have bowel movements.



Feeling as though there’s a blockage in your rectum that prevents bowel movements.



Feeling as though you can’t completely empty the stool from your rectum.



