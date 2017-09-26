Missionary, Doggy Style Are The Most Dangerous Sex Positions

Related Stories You may think that one of the most basic and not so strange sex positions is the missionary, but doctors have revealed that it is actually one of the most dangerous.



This was contained in a new study called the ‘relationship between sexual position and severity of penile fracture’ from the International Journal of Impotence Research, where doctors analysed which sex positions were the most dangerous for men.



The study revealed that ‘doggy style’ sex is the most dangerous, with 41 percent of cases of penile fracture occurring as a result of using the position.



Missionary came second place, as the cause behind 25 percent of penile fracture cases.



Sex with the woman on top, however, came third.



The researchers who worked on the study included R Barros, L Schulze, A A Ornellas, L Koifman and L A Favorito.



They found that doggy style sex and missionary could cause the equally serious penile fracture, while the woman being on top was the least dangerous.



They said: ‘We do not observe differences between the severity of the penile fracture between the “doggy style” and “man-on-top”, but the “doggy style” had more severity of penile fracture when compared with “woman-on-top”.’