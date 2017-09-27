‘Protect Teenage Sex Among Girls’

library image Related Stories An Obstetrician Gynaecologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Dr Ernest Puni Kwarko has underscored the need for girls to be guided, encouraged and educated on ‘delayed sexual experiences’ in order for them to prepare adequately for the future.



According to him, unprotected sex and unintended pregnancies are career and growth destructive agents which kill a lot of dreams.



Dr Ernest Puni Kwarko was speaking at a mentoring and coaching seminar for girls in senior high schools in Kumasi over the weekend where he stated that young girls needed a lot of mentoring and coaching to help them sail through all stages of development.



The seminar attracted about five hundred female senior high students from various schools in the region.



“Young girls need mentoring to prepare them properly into adulthood. These girls must be encouraged to develop their skills and careers to make them economically independent ,“he noted.



He said delayed sexual experience and pregnancy reduce the risk of cervical cancer, hence the need to educate the girl child on adolescent sexual and reproductive health.



“Young girls must be made to understand that part of their normal physiology is to crave for sex and if not careful there can be an accidental unprotected pregnancy. So we have to mentor and encourage them and give them all the tit bits about how to delay their first sexual experience”, he indicated.



He further explained that if girls were able to delay their first sexual experience, “they will have less chances of getting cervical cancer”.



He urged that young girls must be given equal opportunities to develop their potentials and contribute towards social and economic growth of the country.



The seminar, was organised by Ghana-US Department of State Alumni Association, to assist young girls to identify their strength, improve their thinking patterns, remove limiting beliefs, and to clarify their goals and purpose in life.