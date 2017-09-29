Agbogbloshie Children Suffer From Ear And Nose Diseases

library image Related Stories A health screening has revealed that children living Agbogbloshie suffer from Ear and Nose infections.



These children who have been affected by the ailment are said to be children born to head potters popularly known as in the local parlance as ‘Kayayie.”



The medical screening organized by Reality Ghana, a none government organization brought together over 1,000 children and took the opportunity to register them onto the National health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) revealed it.



According to the president of reality Ghana, Mr. Attakorah Amaniampong, “these children are under privileged and lack some basic health care.”



Mr. Amaniampong however advised parents of the ailing children to take them to the hospital for thorough medical checks later.



Source: The Publisher