Take Better Care Of Your Teeth, Dentist Urges Public

Related Stories A dentist at the University of Ghana Dental School, Korle Bu, Madam Miriam Annan has urged members of the public to take better care of their teeth and mouth by regularly visiting the dentist.



She says cases of tooth decay and halitosis are on the increase and a regular visit to the dentist is the best solution to curb the trend.



Madam Miriam Annan was speaking to Graphic Online Saturday when the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), supported by the Lions Club of Accra held their annual health screening exercise for residents of Adabraka in Accra.



According to the health practitioner, people reporting for dental care are often shy to open their mouth because they report late for care after the conditions have persisted for a long time.



“Let us not feel bad when we visit the dentist because we have bad smell”, she counseled, explaining that once it is a health condition that needs specialist care, there is no need to hide it.



She stressed the importance of the mouth to the general wellbeing of the body, and said it is every individual’s duty to make sure not to suffer tooth decay or halitosis.



She also called for continued education of the public on the need to take care of the mouth and teeth.



The annual health screening exercise by GCGL and ABL sees to the health needs of thousands of residents and others from nearby communities and provides them free medication for a number of conditions.



Patrons were screened and treated for ailments such as malaria, typhoid fever, cholera, hypertension and diabetes and other common ailments as well as dental and eye-care.



Those identified with sight challenges were supplied medicated glasses freely, while mothers with children were also given treated mosquito nets.



The occasion was graced by officials of the organising companies and traditional authorities of Adabraka.