5 Best Foods For Your Heart And Recipes To Try

Have you wondered why heart diseases have so common? People have adopted poor lifestyle including a poor. Most of us don't have time to cook healthy meals at home even during weekends. As the saying goes, you're what you eat, here are 5 heart-healthy food you should prepare.



Oat



A bowl of oatmeal is full of omega-3 fatty acids, folate, and potassium. This fiber-rich superfood can lower levels of LDL (or bad) cholesterol and help keep arteries clear.



Salmon



Salmon is a super food rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Regular consumption of salmon can effectively reduce blood pressure and keep clotting at bay.



Aim for two servings per week, which may reduce your risk of dying of a heart attack by up to one-third.



Avocado



Prepare avocado salad thrice a week and save money on health bills. Packed with monounsaturated fat, avocados can help lower LDL levels while raising the amount of HDL cholesterol in your body.



Olive oil



Olive oil has amazing health and beauty benefits. Full of monounsaturated fats, olive oil lowers bad LDL cholesterol and reduces your risk of developing heart disease.



Soy



Soy may lower cholesterol, and since it is low in saturated fat, it's still a great source of lean protein in a heart-healthy diet.



Dark chocolate



Cocoa contains phenols — antiseptic, anti-inflammatory compounds that reduce your risk of heart disease by keeping fat-like substances from oxidizing in the blood and clogging your arteries.Eating 6 ounces of dark chocolate a day lowers bad cholesterol.