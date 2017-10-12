Health Alert: Don’t Patronise “Asahi”; “So Nice” Mackerels

Related Stories The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public against the patronage or consumption of “Asahi Mackerel and So Nice Mackerel”.



These unregistered products were imported into the country by Dotsisco Ventures and were, subsequently, impounded by the Mile 7 District Police following a tip off by residents of Ofankor, a suburb of Accra.



Mr James Lartey, the Head of Communications of FDA, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said investigations conducted so far by the Police and the FDA revealed that a 62-footer container load of the products were imported into the country and documents covering the produces indicated that they were on transit to neighbouring Togo.



However, an investigation shows that the products were being diverted onto the Ghanaian market, and upon the tip-off the Police impounded it.



He said investigations had indicated that a 23-footer container load of the consignment of the So Nice Mackerel were transported to Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale.



Mr Lartey said Post Market Surveillance (PMS), activities conducted by the Ashanti Regional Office of the FDA had led to the confiscation of 500 cartons of the So Nice Mackerel.



He added that the other FDA regional offices had embarked on an intensive PMS exercises to ensure that the product was not offered to the public.



“The FDA wishes to take the opportunity to commend and thank the residence of Ofankor for alerting the authorities on the product and wishes to encourage the public to emulate the good action and neighbourliness exhibited by the residents of Ofankor,” he said.



Mr Lartey, therefore, encouraged the public to provide the FDA with information related to its regulated products through any of the following numbers: Hotlines: 0299802933, Toll free number: 0800151000 (free only on Airtel and Vodafone) and SMS code: 4015.



He assured the public of its continuous resolve to protect public health and safety at all times.