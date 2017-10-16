Exercise Regularly To Avoid Premature Death - Accra MCE

Related Stories Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, has entreated the youth not to abandon the culture of exercising but rather do their best to embark on regular exercises to be in sound health.



He said young people should take exercise as part of their way of living in order to live long to contribute their quota to national development.



“If you walk around, you will see a lot of notices of people who have died, obituary, transition but in often times you see “What a Shock’’ because people die from the ages of 38 to 45 largely because of their blood pressure as a result of lack of exercise.”



Mr Sowah gave the advice when he participated in the 3rd Edition of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) Health Walk, the Accra Presbytery Chapter.



The Health Walk, which brought together more than 1000 members of the church, was to drum home the importance of regular exercise, care for the environment and to donate blood to the depleting reserves of the National Blood Bank.



The 10-Kilometre walk started from the Salvation Park- Mamprobi through to Zongo Lane Junction, Obetsebi Lamptey Roundabout, Kaneshie, Mateheko, Laterbiokorshie and ended at the Salvation Park.



The walk was held in all of the Church's 14 Presbyteries in Ghana.



Mr Sowah called on Ghanaians to take good care of the environment for the safety of the present and future generations.



“We should be mindful of the way we generate waste and dispose it off, we cannot live in the city where we do not care about the environment.



“You drink your sachet water and then you throw the sachet bag onto the street, it gets chocked into the drains, it rains and it cannot flow, flood comes it enters into your house and destroys your property and then government comes in to do what? We are not excited in seeing people’s property destroyed because of floods”.



He also called on church leaderships to preach good behaviour as part of sermons to guide people in their daily endeavours.



“We are seeking to be spiritually holy and go to heaven, but it starts from the earth, it is the way of life that you have, that will determine how you will be in heaven or not.”, he said.



Reverend Raphael Mac Attih, the Synod Clerk of the GEC in a goodwill message charged Ghanaians to dispose rubbish properly, adding that; “All of us must pledge to stop throwing rubber and plastic sachets and bags into the streets and drains. Let us all help the MCE to win the war against filth in the city.



“The Church must not disappoint God the Creator of all things. The adage ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’ must inspire and charge us to handle rubbish properly.”



As part of the walk, the church organised a free health screening for the members.