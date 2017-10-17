Poor Handling Of Accident Victims Can Cause Deaths

Related Stories Mrs Joanita Da Pilma, the Principal Health Services Administrator of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital), has advocated a public education on the handling of accident victims, especially those with serious fractures.



She said state institutions, civil society organisations and all stakeholders in the health sector should make efforts in that regard



She expressed concern about the way accident victims were transported in taxis and “trotros”, which sometimes aggravated patients’ injuries and urged all Ghanaians to acquaint themselves with dispensing first aid to accident victims.



Mrs Pilma made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday, when she gave an update on the health status of the victims of the Atomic Junction gas explosion at the Hospital.



She said in the case of accident or disaster victims sustaining serious injuries; unprofessional handling by sympathisers could worsen the situation or even cause the death of the victims.



Mrs Da Pilma urged the media to intensify awareness on the handling of patients to save lives, adding that, “About 70 per cent of the population watched television so they could slot in 30 to 50 seconds documentary to educate the public on how to handle accident victims in order to save lives.”



She said the health facility received 29 victims from the gas explosion, with some sustaining serious burns and broken legs, and that, one of the victims was a pregnant woman who lost the baby.



She said eight people were admitted at the burns unit but one had been discharged.



At the 37 Military Hospital, Madam Joana Seppey, the Acting Public Relations Officer, told the GNA that 11 victims were on admission, two at the Intensive Care Unit, one at the Easman Ward, three at the Trauma and Surgical Ward and five at the Allied Unit.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Yaw Nketia-Yeboah, an Officer at the Police Hospital, said a Fire Service Officer, who sustained a head injury and was admitted at the hospital had been treated and discharged.



The Atomic Junction gas explosion claimed seven lives including a reporter of the NET2 TV and left 132 others injured.