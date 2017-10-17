Diarrhoea Kills 14,000 Children Annually – First Lady

Related Stories Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana has said available statistics indicate that diarrhea kills about 14,000 children under five years annually in the country.



She said the figure gives cause for worry and called on all to join the forces to intensify efforts at preventing such avoidable deaths.



Mrs. Akufo-Addo said this at the commemoration this year’s Global Handwashing Day by Lifebuoy Soap held under the theme, “Our hands, Our Future” in Accra.



It was organized by the Unilever Ghana Limited to promote the practice of hand-washing with soap as well as foster access to improved hygiene facilities in the country.



The First lady said her interest in the welfare of children led her to establish the “Save a child, save a mother” campaign aimed at preventing the numerous deaths of babies at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.



“Through the enormous support I received from individuals and organizations, work is progressing steadily on the project,” she said and thanked Unilever Ghana Limited for contributing generously to the cause.



She expressed satisfaction with Unilever Ghana’s resolve to support causes that serve the interest of children by initiating earlier the Social Mission to help a child reach five and the “High5 for handwashing – Give us a high5 and we’ll teach 5 kids handwashing” to ark this year’s Global Handwashing Day.



Globally, Lifebuoy is targeting 200,000 Highh5s this year with the objective of highlighting awareness about its commitment to handwashing with soap under running water before breakfast, lunch, dinner, after visiting the toilet and during daily bath.



Mrs. Akufo-Addo said significance of children’s hands to their health and for that matter their future cannot be understated, saying, “it is important that we as adults educate them to wash their hands, not with just water but with soap under running water”.



She announced that the Rebecca Foundation would be partnering the Unilever Ghana Limited in providing free Veronica buckets and soap to all schools to encourage handwashing at all levels.